Log In or Subscribe to read more
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has paid $94 million, or $470,000/room, for the 200-room Jekyll Island Club Resort on Jekyll Island in Georgia The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the property from Northview Hotel Group of Wilton, Conn The beachfront resort is...
San Diego Business Journal Capstone Advisors has paid $14 million, or $18786/sf, for Galveston Tech Center, a 74,525 square-foot industrial and research and development property in Chandler, Ariz The Carlsbad, Calif, investment firm, which was...
First National Realty Partners has paid $383 million, or $27578/sf, for Cedar Center South, a 138,881-square-foot retail center in University Heights, Ohio, about nine miles east of Cleveland The Red Bank, NJ, investment manager, which owns 31...
Puget Sound Business Journal Blackstone Group has paid $3028 million, or $700,925/sf, for two apartment properties that total 432 units in Seattle The New York investment manager acquired the properties -the 251-unit Ascent South Lake Union at 1145...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...
Investment manager 29th Street Capital has paid $4336 million, or $198,000/unit for the 219-unit ReNew Sandy Springs Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Gal The Chicago company, founded in 2009, has 11,015 apartment and...
Chatham Lodging Trust has completed its $712 million, or $264,684/room, purchase of a pair of hotels with 269 rooms in the Domain area of Austin, Texas The West Palm Beach, Fla, REIT, which owns 41 hotels with 6,169 rooms, bought the properties, the...
KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc has paid $535 million, or $88625/sf, for HQ@First, a 603,666-square-foot office property in San Jose, Calif The non-traded REIT recently formed by KKR & Co purchased the property from Mori Trust Group of Japan,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...