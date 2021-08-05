Log In or Subscribe to read more
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $311 million, or $16114/sf, for Denver Corporate Center I, a 193,000-square-foot office building within the Denver Tech Center The Naples, Fla, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Origin...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust originated eight mortgages totaling $9671 million during the quarter ended June 30, the mortgage REIT's highest quarterly volume in two years Among its originations were three construction loans for industrial...
First National Realty Partners has paid $383 million, or $27578/sf, for Cedar Center South, a 138,881-square-foot retail center in University Heights, Ohio, about nine miles east of Cleveland The Red Bank, NJ, investment manager, which owns 31...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...
The Real Deal Hero Construction has lined up $195 million of construction financing from Metropolitan Bank for the 119-unit Modern apartment property in East Orange, NJ The 18-month loan was arranged by Progress Capital The five-story building, at...
Investment manager 29th Street Capital has paid $4336 million, or $198,000/unit for the 219-unit ReNew Sandy Springs Apartments in the Atlanta suburb of Sandy Springs, Gal The Chicago company, founded in 2009, has 11,015 apartment and...
American International Group Inc has provided $113 million of financing for the construction of Skyglass Tower, a 338-unit apartment property that’s being built about one mile north of downtown Seattle Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of IP Capital Partners and Torchlight Investors has paid $1265 million, or about $6554/sf, for the 193 million-square-foot Florida Keystone Industrial Center in Ocala, Fla Reich Brothers sold the property in a...