Houston Business Journal Construction is underway on a 116,500-square-foot medical-office building in Houston Healthpeak Properties Inc is developing the five-story property at 7500 Fannin St It already is 36 percent preleased and will include a...
Washington Prime Group, which owns 106 enclosed and open-air shopping centers with 561 million square feet, has cut its 851-person workforce by 20 percent in order to reduce expenses The Columbus, Ohio, REIT also said it has reduced the salaries...
Alan W George, Equity Residential's chief investment officer, is retiring Alexander Brackenridge, the Chicago REIT's executive vice president of investments since 2015, will assume his post George, 62, has worked at Equity Residential since 1992...
Jeffrey D Hedges has been named chief financial officer of PS Business Parks Inc, replacing Edward A Stokx, who had resigned last August to join the real estate development arm of Mitsui & Co Hedges joins the Glendale, Calif, REIT from...
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has hired Michael Fitzmaurice as chief financial officer Fitzmaurice replaces Geoffrey Bedrosian, who resigned from the Farmington Hills, Mich, REIT in April to become CFO of Marcus & Millichap Co Fitzmaurice...
Michael A Seton, president of two non-traded REITs sponsored by Carter & Associates and Validus Group Partners, has been given the added post of chief executive of the two He replaces John E Carter, who resigned has resigned as chief executive...
Lisa M Most, senior vice president-legal at Pennsylvania REIT, has been named general counsel and chief compliance officer of the Philadelphia company, replacing Bruce Goldman, who is retiring effective January 9 Most had joined the REIT in 1999...
Michael B Berman, GGP Inc's chief financial officer, is retiring, effective by next March Heath R Fear will assume Berman's roles when he retires and will join GGP on Nov 6 Fear, who had been with GGP until two years ago, is joining from Retail...
Jarrett Appleby, the chief operating officer of Digital Realty Trust Inc, has resigned, effective Sept 15, to pursue other opportunities Appleby, a long-time datacenter specialist, was running his own consultancy before joining the San Francisco...