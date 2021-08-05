Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Valley View Mall in LaCrosse, Wisc, which owner Pennsylvania REIT had some time ago placed on its list of non-core properties, has been appraised at a value of only $14 million That compares with the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans declined in July for the 13th straight month, to $3303 billion, from $332 billion in June, according to Trepp LLC The improvement would have been greater if not for the delinquent...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns 31 shopping centers in the United States, said it has put a "taskforce" in place to "deliver a radical reduction" of its exposure to the United States It already has put in motion a plan to give back four...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Procaccianti Cos is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, the Hilton Suites Chicago Magnificent Mile to the CMBS trust that holds a $6997 million matured loan...
Two executives of the entity that owns a dozen medical-office properties in New Jersey and Florida, whose $7767 million of CMBS financing has been in special servicing for two full years, are alleged to have misrepresented the properties' financial...
A total of at least $12 billion of CMBS financing against eight regional malls matured in recent weeks without getting retired The number shows just how difficult it is for malls, particularly those anchored by Macy's, JCPenney and Sears, to attract...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report McKinley Mall in Buffalo, NY, is being acquired by Kohan Retail Investment Group, resolving a troubled $322 million CMBS mortgage against the retail property A report by Spectrum News pegged the...
Crain’s New York Business An investment group led by Allied Partners has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court claiming Equinox owes $33 million in unpaid rent and other charges for its fitness center at the Prince Building in...
Rialto Capital Advisors was the most-active buyer of CMBS conduit B-pieces during the first half of the year, investing in the most subordinate classes of four conduit deals with a total balance of $413 billion The most-active retainer of risk was...