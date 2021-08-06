Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners has sold an 890,000-square-foot distribution center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md, for $983 million, or $11045/sf The property, at 601 Chelsea Road,...
Philadelphia Inquirer Prologis Inc has paid $45 million for the parking lot at 4700 Island Ave in Philadelphia The San Francisco REIT bought the lot from InterPark of Chicago in a deal brokered by Newmark It plans to build an industrial building on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has paid $1219 million, or $260,470/unit, for the 468-unit Point at Germantown Station apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Germantown, Md The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT bought the...
Opal Holdings has acquired City Tower, a 435,177 square-foot office property in Orange, Calif, for $1502 million, or $34515/sf The New York investor bought the property, at 333 City Blvd, from an affiliate of Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT...
Clarion Partners has lined up $49 million of financing from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate Investments for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property in Denver, for which it paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, earlier this year JLL Capital...
Sacramento Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has paid $158 million, or $14570/sf, for the 108,441-square-foot industrial property at 11380 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Monarch Alternative Capital and Tourmaline Capital Partners has paid $2715 million, or $29911/sf, for the 907,704-square-foot One South at the Plaza office building in Charlotte, NC The venture...
Phoenix Business Journal Rreef Property Trust has paid $33 million, or $14667/sf, for Hub 317, a 225,000 square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture of Confluent Development and DPC Cos, both...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $311 million, or $16114/sf, for Denver Corporate Center I, a 193,000-square-foot office building within the Denver Tech Center The Naples, Fla, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Origin...