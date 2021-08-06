Log In or Subscribe to read more
Clarion Partners has lined up $49 million of financing from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate Investments for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property in Denver, for which it paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, earlier this year JLL Capital...
The volume pf CMBS loans declined against in July, to $4404 billion, marking the slowest rate of decline since January The problem in the latest month were loans against retail properties A total of $1869 billion are now in special servicing, up 12...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Valley View Mall in LaCrosse, Wisc, which owner Pennsylvania REIT had some time ago placed on its list of non-core properties, has been appraised at a value of only $14 million That compares with the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citizens Bank has provided $647 million of financing to help fund Prime US REIT’s acquisition of the 191,294-square-foot One Town Center office building in Boca Raton, Fla The Singapore company bought...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $311 million, or $16114/sf, for Denver Corporate Center I, a 193,000-square-foot office building within the Denver Tech Center The Naples, Fla, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Origin...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans declined in July for the 13th straight month, to $3303 billion, from $332 billion in June, according to Trepp LLC The improvement would have been greater if not for the delinquent...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust originated eight mortgages totaling $9671 million during the quarter ended June 30, the mortgage REIT's highest quarterly volume in two years Among its originations were three construction loans for industrial...
First National Realty Partners has paid $383 million, or $27578/sf, for Cedar Center South, a 138,881-square-foot retail center in University Heights, Ohio, about nine miles east of Cleveland The Red Bank, NJ, investment manager, which owns 31...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...