Atlanta Business Chronicle Schulte Hospitality Group has acquired The W Atlanta-Midtown, a 433-room hotel in Atlanta for $160 million, or about $369,515/room The Louisville, Ky, hospitality company bought the property, at 188 14th St, from Gem...
Tampa Bay Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust has bought the 139,500-square-foot industrial property at 2850 Interstate Drive in Lakeland, Fla, for $178 million, or about $12760/sf The New York company acquired the warehouse from Knott Realty of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for Hanley Place, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla NorthEnd Equities and Residential Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2018 for $4215 million...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has sold Sunrise West, an 82,126-square-foot retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $174 million, or about $21187/sf The Des Moines, Iowa, company sold the shopping center, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal Cortland has paid $230 million, or about $504,386/unit, for the Residences at Uptown Boca, a 456-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the complex from a venture of Giles...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has provided $1125 million of financing against the 329-unit One on Centre student-housing property in Pittsburgh The property, at 4500 Centre Ave, between North Dithridge and...
A venture led by Vanderbilt Office Properties has paid $66 million, or $24986/sf, for Peakview Tower, a 264,149-square-foot office property in Greenwood Village, Colo KBS Realty Advisors of Newport Beach, Calif, sold the property, which it had...
REBusiness Online IDEAL Capital Group has paid $51 million, or $340,000/unit, for Vintage at SLO, a 150-unit apartment property in San Luis Obispo, Calif The Clovis, Calif, investment company bought the complex from a venture of Capstone Commercial...
A venture led by CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has paid $14475 million, or $203,300/unit, for a pair of adjoining apartment properties in Atlanta The venture, which involves a family office, bought the two properties from FPA Multifamily of San...