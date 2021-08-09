Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...
Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot industrial property in Woodridge, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis REIT is building the property on 21-acre site at 10000 Woodward Ave It is being built on a speculative...
Dallas Business Journal Centurion American Development Group has unveiled plans to build a 3,200-acre mixed-use development in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The project, dubbed Legacy Hills, will be built north along the future...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted for the development of a 29-story hotel and condominium building in San Antonio The project is being planned for the site of the former WOAI-TV studio at 1031 Navarro St The building on the...
Bldup Redgate Capital Partners is planning a 291-unit apartment property at 22 Whitin Ave in Revere, Mass, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Boston The Boston company would demolish the five existing buildings on the 14-acre site and construct a...
REBusiness Online VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground for a 102 million square-foot industrial building at the Raymore Commerce Center in Raymore, Mo The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the southwest...
Bldup Greystar Real Estate Partners is developing a 450-unit apartment property at 35 Garvey St in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The five-story building is about a mile from the 650-unit 85 Boston St that Greystar already has underway It will...
Real Estate NJ AMS Acquisitions is planning a 96-unit apartment property at 377 Summerhill Road in East Brunswick, NJ The New York developer recently acquired the seven-acre site from a venture of the Hampshire Cos and Diversified Realty Advisors in...
St Louis Business Journal A venture of PCCP LLC and TriStar Properties has broken ground for the Westport Commerce Center, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property in Maryland Heights, Mo The six-building property is being built on a speculative...