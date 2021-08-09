Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online IDEAL Capital Group has paid $51 million, or $340,000/unit, for Vintage at SLO, a 150-unit apartment property in San Luis Obispo, Calif The Clovis, Calif, investment company bought the complex from a venture of Capstone Commercial...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of GID Real Estate Investments has bought the 349-unit B&F Flats apartment property in Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed JLB Partners sold the five-story property, at 4926 Mission Ave, which opened four...
Dallas Morning News Invesco Real Estate has bought a data-center campus with more than 260,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Atlanta company bought the property, at 3500 East Plano Parkway, from its developer, Flexential Corp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DiamondRock Hospitality Co has paid $1086 million for two hotels with a combined 257 rooms in Florida and Louisiana The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the 220-room Bourbon Orleans for $811 million, or...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners has sold an 890,000-square-foot distribution center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md, for $983 million, or $11045/sf The property, at 601 Chelsea Road,...
Philadelphia Inquirer Prologis Inc has paid $45 million for the parking lot at 4700 Island Ave in Philadelphia The San Francisco REIT bought the lot from InterPark of Chicago in a deal brokered by Newmark It plans to build an industrial building on...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $315 million, or $8812/sf, for the 357,504-square-foot distribution building at 7303 Rickenbacker Parkway West in Columbus, Ohio The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from an undisclosed seller...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report UDR Inc has paid $1219 million, or $260,470/unit, for the 468-unit Point at Germantown Station apartment property in the Washington, DC, suburb of Germantown, Md The Highlands Ranch, Colo, REIT bought the...
Opal Holdings has acquired City Tower, a 435,177 square-foot office property in Orange, Calif, for $1502 million, or $34515/sf The New York investor bought the property, at 333 City Blvd, from an affiliate of Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT...