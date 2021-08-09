Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Centurion American Development Group has unveiled plans to build a 3,200-acre mixed-use development in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The project, dubbed Legacy Hills, will be built north along the future...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted for the development of a 29-story hotel and condominium building in San Antonio The project is being planned for the site of the former WOAI-TV studio at 1031 Navarro St The building on the...
Bldup Redgate Capital Partners is planning a 291-unit apartment property at 22 Whitin Ave in Revere, Mass, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Boston The Boston company would demolish the five existing buildings on the 14-acre site and construct a...
REBusiness Online VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground for a 102 million square-foot industrial building at the Raymore Commerce Center in Raymore, Mo The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the southwest...
Bldup Greystar Real Estate Partners is developing a 450-unit apartment property at 35 Garvey St in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The five-story building is about a mile from the 650-unit 85 Boston St that Greystar already has underway It will...
Real Estate NJ AMS Acquisitions is planning a 96-unit apartment property at 377 Summerhill Road in East Brunswick, NJ The New York developer recently acquired the seven-acre site from a venture of the Hampshire Cos and Diversified Realty Advisors in...
St Louis Business Journal A venture of PCCP LLC and TriStar Properties has broken ground for the Westport Commerce Center, a 13 million-square-foot industrial property in Maryland Heights, Mo The six-building property is being built on a speculative...
Crain’s Chicago Business Oxford Capital Group has acquired Thompson Chicago, a 247-room hotel in Chicago The sales price was not disclosed but the Chicago investment manager is believed to be paying between $70 million and $75 million, or up to...
Bisnow Hilco Redevelopment Partners has filed plans to construct a massive mixed-use project on the site of the former Potomac River Generating Station in Alexandria, Va The development, at 1300 North Royal St, will have 2,000 apartment units,...