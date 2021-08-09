Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Lendlease and Magellan Development Group has welcomed the first tenants to the Cascade, a 503-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood The 37-story property, at 455 East Waterside Drive, has studio, one-,...
REBusiness Online IDEAL Capital Group has paid $51 million, or $340,000/unit, for Vintage at SLO, a 150-unit apartment property in San Luis Obispo, Calif The Clovis, Calif, investment company bought the complex from a venture of Capstone Commercial...
Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot industrial property in Woodridge, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis REIT is building the property on 21-acre site at 10000 Woodward Ave It is being built on a speculative...
Dallas Business Journal Centurion American Development Group has unveiled plans to build a 3,200-acre mixed-use development in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The project, dubbed Legacy Hills, will be built north along the future...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted for the development of a 29-story hotel and condominium building in San Antonio The project is being planned for the site of the former WOAI-TV studio at 1031 Navarro St The building on the...
Bldup Redgate Capital Partners is planning a 291-unit apartment property at 22 Whitin Ave in Revere, Mass, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Boston The Boston company would demolish the five existing buildings on the 14-acre site and construct a...
Sacramento Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has paid $158 million, or $14570/sf, for the 108,441-square-foot industrial property at 11380 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
REBusiness Online VanTrust Real Estate has broken ground for a 102 million square-foot industrial building at the Raymore Commerce Center in Raymore, Mo The Kansas City, Mo, developer is building the property on a speculative basis at the southwest...
Phoenix Business Journal Rreef Property Trust has paid $33 million, or $14667/sf, for Hub 317, a 225,000 square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture of Confluent Development and DPC Cos, both...