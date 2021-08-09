Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online IDEAL Capital Group has paid $51 million, or $340,000/unit, for Vintage at SLO, a 150-unit apartment property in San Luis Obispo, Calif The Clovis, Calif, investment company bought the complex from a venture of Capstone Commercial...
A venture led by CGI+ Real Estate Strategies has paid $14475 million, or $203,300/unit, for a pair of adjoining apartment properties in Atlanta The venture, which involves a family office, bought the two properties from FPA Multifamily of San...
Dallas Business Journal Centurion American Development Group has unveiled plans to build a 3,200-acre mixed-use development in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The project, dubbed Legacy Hills, will be built north along the future...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of GID Real Estate Investments has bought the 349-unit B&F Flats apartment property in Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed JLB Partners sold the five-story property, at 4926 Mission Ave, which opened four...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted for the development of a 29-story hotel and condominium building in San Antonio The project is being planned for the site of the former WOAI-TV studio at 1031 Navarro St The building on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DiamondRock Hospitality Co has paid $1086 million for two hotels with a combined 257 rooms in Florida and Louisiana The Bethesda, Md, REIT bought the 220-room Bourbon Orleans for $811 million, or...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture of MCB Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners has sold an 890,000-square-foot distribution center in the Baltimore suburb of Aberdeen, Md, for $983 million, or $11045/sf The property, at 601 Chelsea Road,...
Philadelphia Inquirer Prologis Inc has paid $45 million for the parking lot at 4700 Island Ave in Philadelphia The San Francisco REIT bought the lot from InterPark of Chicago in a deal brokered by Newmark It plans to build an industrial building on...
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has paid $315 million, or $8812/sf, for the 357,504-square-foot distribution building at 7303 Rickenbacker Parkway West in Columbus, Ohio The Newton, Mass, REIT purchased the property from an undisclosed seller...