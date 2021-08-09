Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Partners HSP has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $17556/sf The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the portfolio from...
Simon Property Group has added two malls to its list of "other properties," an indication that it's willing to give up on them The two malls bring to 18 the number of properties the Indianapolis REIT has earmarked as "other" A total of 13 of them...
Clarion Partners has lined up $49 million of financing from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate Investments for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property in Denver, for which it paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, earlier this year JLL Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citizens Bank has provided $647 million of financing to help fund Prime US REIT’s acquisition of the 191,294-square-foot One Town Center office building in Boca Raton, Fla The Singapore company bought...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $311 million, or $16114/sf, for Denver Corporate Center I, a 193,000-square-foot office building within the Denver Tech Center The Naples, Fla, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Origin...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust originated eight mortgages totaling $9671 million during the quarter ended June 30, the mortgage REIT's highest quarterly volume in two years Among its originations were three construction loans for industrial...
First National Realty Partners has paid $383 million, or $27578/sf, for Cedar Center South, a 138,881-square-foot retail center in University Heights, Ohio, about nine miles east of Cleveland The Red Bank, NJ, investment manager, which owns 31...
ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for the 400-unit Hanley Place Apartments in Tampa ZMR, a Tampa investor, bought the property, at 7315 West Hanna Ave, from NorthEnd Equities of Brooklyn, NY, which had acquired it in 2019 for $422...
The Real Deal Blackstone Mortgage Trust has provided $500 million of financing for the construction of the 745-unit apartment property at 227 West St in Brooklyn, NY The debt is comprised of a $400 million mortgage and a $100 million mezzanine loan...