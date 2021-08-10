Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a mixed-use development in Tampa, Fla A venture that includes DDA Development of Tampa and Ybor City, Fla, developer Darryl Shaw is building the 127-unit Casa Marti Apartments at the...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Brookfield Property Group has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 538 units in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company sold the 222-unit Waterstone at Wellington, at 2029 Vinings Circle in...
San Antonio Business Journal Presidium Group LLC is developing the 370-unit Presidium Chase Hill apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer is building the property on 17 acres at 15950 Chase Hill Blvd The development’s first...
Parkview Financial has provided $255 million of financing for the redevelopment of the historic Frank Nelson Building in Birmingham, Ala, into 180 apartment units The redevelopment is being done by Orchestra Partners Development of Birmingham The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Schulte Hospitality Group has acquired The W Atlanta-Midtown, a 433-room hotel in Atlanta for $160 million, or about $369,515/room The Louisville, Ky, hospitality company bought the property, at 188 14th St, from Gem...
Tampa Bay Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust has bought the 139,500-square-foot industrial property at 2850 Interstate Drive in Lakeland, Fla, for $178 million, or about $12760/sf The New York company acquired the warehouse from Knott Realty of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for Hanley Place, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla NorthEnd Equities and Residential Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2018 for $4215 million...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has sold Sunrise West, an 82,126-square-foot retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $174 million, or about $21187/sf The Des Moines, Iowa, company sold the shopping center, which sits on...