South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Integra Investments has proposed developing a two-building mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer is planning the 12-story property for a development site at 2884 East Sunrise...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a mixed-use development in Tampa, Fla A venture that includes DDA Development of Tampa and Ybor City, Fla, developer Darryl Shaw is building the 127-unit Casa Marti Apartments at the...
San Antonio Business Journal Presidium Group LLC is developing the 370-unit Presidium Chase Hill apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer is building the property on 17 acres at 15950 Chase Hill Blvd The development’s first...
Parkview Financial has provided $255 million of financing for the redevelopment of the historic Frank Nelson Building in Birmingham, Ala, into 180 apartment units The redevelopment is being done by Orchestra Partners Development of Birmingham The...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...
A venture of Lendlease and Magellan Development Group has welcomed the first tenants to the Cascade, a 503-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood The 37-story property, at 455 East Waterside Drive, has studio, one-,...
Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot industrial property in Woodridge, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis REIT is building the property on 21-acre site at 10000 Woodward Ave It is being built on a speculative...
Dallas Business Journal Centurion American Development Group has unveiled plans to build a 3,200-acre mixed-use development in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The project, dubbed Legacy Hills, will be built north along the future...
San Antonio Business Journal Plans have been submitted for the development of a 29-story hotel and condominium building in San Antonio The project is being planned for the site of the former WOAI-TV studio at 1031 Navarro St The building on the...