South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Brookfield Property Group has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 538 units in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company sold the 222-unit Waterstone at Wellington, at 2029 Vinings Circle in...
A venture of Varde Partners and Flynn Properties Inc has bought a portfolio of 20 select-service hotels with 2,133 rooms for $211 million from Apple Hospitality REIT Inc The purchase price results in a capitalization rate of 85 percent, based on...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Schulte Hospitality Group has acquired The W Atlanta-Midtown, a 433-room hotel in Atlanta for $160 million, or about $369,515/room The Louisville, Ky, hospitality company bought the property, at 188 14th St, from Gem...
Tampa Bay Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust has bought the 139,500-square-foot industrial property at 2850 Interstate Drive in Lakeland, Fla, for $178 million, or about $12760/sf The New York company acquired the warehouse from Knott Realty of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for Hanley Place, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla NorthEnd Equities and Residential Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2018 for $4215 million...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has sold Sunrise West, an 82,126-square-foot retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $174 million, or about $21187/sf The Des Moines, Iowa, company sold the shopping center, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal Cortland has paid $230 million, or about $504,386/unit, for the Residences at Uptown Boca, a 456-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the complex from a venture of Giles...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Partners HSP has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $17556/sf The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the portfolio from...