Los Angeles Business Journal Tolead Logistics Ltd has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 5383 Alcoa Ave in Vernon, Calif, about six miles south of Los Angeles The Chinese e-commerce company will occupy the space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last week’s extension, through October 3rd, of a federal moratorium against the evictions of apartment tenants for non-payment of rent won’t have too much of an impact on institutionally-owned...
Commercial Observer Judge Debra A James of the New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the Gap Inc owes $24 million in missed rent, interest and attorney fees for the 60,000 square feet of space it leases at the 160,000-sf building at 1530...
National monthly rents for apartments continued to climb in June – setting a new record of $23/unit, or 158 percent, to $1,482/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That increase is nearly double the previous record monthly increase, of $12/unit,...
Starwood Real Estate Income Trust Inc, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Starwood Capital Group, is urging shareholders of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp to reject a merger offer from Equity Commonwealth in favor of its $1951/share cash offer...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Gopher Resource LLC has signed a five-year lease for 206,382 square feet of industrial space at 1820 Massaro Blvd in Tampa, Fla Colliers International brokered the lease on behalf of the landlord, an unidentified Canadian...
The Real Deal Floor & Décor has signed a lease for 95,000 square feet of industrial space at 4 Henry St in Commack, NY, on Long Island The flooring retailer is taking some of the space that Target once had occupied before vacating it in...
New York Post Advance Publications has paid nearly $10 million in back rent for the 11 million square feet of space it leases at One World Trade Center in Manhattan The company, Conde Nast’s parent, had withheld paying rent in January, but...
New York Post Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has renewed its lease for 380,438 square feet at One New York Plaza, a 26 million-sf office building in Manhattan The law firm’s lease was scheduled to expire at the end of February...