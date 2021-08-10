Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $27883/sf, for the 202,629-square-foot industrial building at 7255 Rosemead Blvd in Pico Rivera, Calif The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Studio Designs...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported an 8 percent spike in apartment rents for new and renewal leases in the second quarter, benefiting from its exposure to the country’s strong-performing Sunbelt region...
San Diego Business Journal The Bascom Group has paid $268 million, or $335,000/unit, for the 80-unit Echo Pointe Apartments in La Mesa, Calif, about 12 miles east of San Diego The San Francisco investor purchased the two-story property from Vista...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...
REBusiness Online IDEAL Capital Group has paid $51 million, or $340,000/unit, for Vintage at SLO, a 150-unit apartment property in San Luis Obispo, Calif The Clovis, Calif, investment company bought the complex from a venture of Capstone Commercial...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last week’s extension, through October 3rd, of a federal moratorium against the evictions of apartment tenants for non-payment of rent won’t have too much of an impact on institutionally-owned...
Commercial Observer Judge Debra A James of the New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the Gap Inc owes $24 million in missed rent, interest and attorney fees for the 60,000 square feet of space it leases at the 160,000-sf building at 1530...
Sacramento Business Journal An affiliate of Exeter Property Group has paid $158 million, or $14570/sf, for the 108,441-square-foot industrial property at 11380 White Rock Road in Rancho Cordova, Calif The Conshohocken, Pa, investment manager...
Phoenix Business Journal Rreef Property Trust has paid $33 million, or $14667/sf, for Hub 317, a 225,000 square-foot industrial property in Phoenix The non-traded REIT purchased the property from a venture of Confluent Development and DPC Cos, both...