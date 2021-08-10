Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Integra Investments has proposed developing a two-building mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer is planning the 12-story property for a development site at 2884 East Sunrise...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a mixed-use development in Tampa, Fla A venture that includes DDA Development of Tampa and Ybor City, Fla, developer Darryl Shaw is building the 127-unit Casa Marti Apartments at the...
San Antonio Business Journal Presidium Group LLC is developing the 370-unit Presidium Chase Hill apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer is building the property on 17 acres at 15950 Chase Hill Blvd The development’s first...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $381 million of financing to fund the completion of the 122-unit Pine Wood apartment property in Santa Rosa Beach, along Florida’s Emerald Coast The property, at 179 County Highway 393...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Partners HSP has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $17556/sf The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the portfolio from...
A venture of Lendlease and Magellan Development Group has welcomed the first tenants to the Cascade, a 503-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood The 37-story property, at 455 East Waterside Drive, has studio, one-,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has provided $1125 million of financing against the 329-unit One on Centre student-housing property in Pittsburgh The property, at 4500 Centre Ave, between North Dithridge and...
Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot industrial property in Woodridge, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis REIT is building the property on 21-acre site at 10000 Woodward Ave It is being built on a speculative...