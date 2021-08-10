Log In or Subscribe to read more
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $381 million of financing to fund the completion of the 122-unit Pine Wood apartment property in Santa Rosa Beach, along Florida’s Emerald Coast The property, at 179 County Highway 393...
Parkview Financial has provided $255 million of financing for the redevelopment of the historic Frank Nelson Building in Birmingham, Ala, into 180 apartment units The redevelopment is being done by Orchestra Partners Development of Birmingham The...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Partners HSP has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $17556/sf The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the portfolio from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has provided $1125 million of financing against the 329-unit One on Centre student-housing property in Pittsburgh The property, at 4500 Centre Ave, between North Dithridge and...
Simon Property Group has added two malls to its list of "other properties," an indication that it's willing to give up on them The two malls bring to 18 the number of properties the Indianapolis REIT has earmarked as "other" A total of 13 of them...
Clarion Partners has lined up $49 million of financing from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate Investments for Aspire 7th and Grant, a 178-unit apartment property in Denver, for which it paid $91 million, or $511,235/unit, earlier this year JLL Capital...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citizens Bank has provided $647 million of financing to help fund Prime US REIT’s acquisition of the 191,294-square-foot One Town Center office building in Boca Raton, Fla The Singapore company bought...
TerraCap Management LLC has paid $311 million, or $16114/sf, for Denver Corporate Center I, a 193,000-square-foot office building within the Denver Tech Center The Naples, Fla, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Origin...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust originated eight mortgages totaling $9671 million during the quarter ended June 30, the mortgage REIT's highest quarterly volume in two years Among its originations were three construction loans for industrial...