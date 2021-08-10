Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Integra Investments has proposed developing a two-building mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer is planning the 12-story property for a development site at 2884 East Sunrise...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a mixed-use development in Tampa, Fla A venture that includes DDA Development of Tampa and Ybor City, Fla, developer Darryl Shaw is building the 127-unit Casa Marti Apartments at the...
Parkview Financial has provided $255 million of financing for the redevelopment of the historic Frank Nelson Building in Birmingham, Ala, into 180 apartment units The redevelopment is being done by Orchestra Partners Development of Birmingham The...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...
A venture of Lendlease and Magellan Development Group has welcomed the first tenants to the Cascade, a 503-unit apartment property in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood The 37-story property, at 455 East Waterside Drive, has studio, one-,...
Duke Realty Corp has broken ground on a 370,973-square-foot industrial property in Woodridge, Ill, about 27 miles west of Chicago The Indianapolis REIT is building the property on 21-acre site at 10000 Woodward Ave It is being built on a speculative...
Dallas Business Journal Centurion American Development Group has unveiled plans to build a 3,200-acre mixed-use development in Celina, Texas, about 42 miles north of Dallas The project, dubbed Legacy Hills, will be built north along the future...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of GID Real Estate Investments has bought the 349-unit B&F Flats apartment property in Dallas The purchase price was not disclosed JLB Partners sold the five-story property, at 4926 Mission Ave, which opened four...
Dallas Morning News Invesco Real Estate has bought a data-center campus with more than 260,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The Atlanta company bought the property, at 3500 East Plano Parkway, from its developer, Flexential Corp...