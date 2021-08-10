Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $27883/sf, for the 202,629-square-foot industrial building at 7255 Rosemead Blvd in Pico Rivera, Calif The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Studio Designs...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Brookfield Property Group has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 538 units in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company sold the 222-unit Waterstone at Wellington, at 2029 Vinings Circle in...
San Diego Business Journal The Bascom Group has paid $268 million, or $335,000/unit, for the 80-unit Echo Pointe Apartments in La Mesa, Calif, about 12 miles east of San Diego The San Francisco investor purchased the two-story property from Vista...
A venture of Varde Partners and Flynn Properties Inc has bought a portfolio of 20 select-service hotels with 2,133 rooms for $211 million from Apple Hospitality REIT Inc The purchase price results in a capitalization rate of 85 percent, based on...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Schulte Hospitality Group has acquired The W Atlanta-Midtown, a 433-room hotel in Atlanta for $160 million, or about $369,515/room The Louisville, Ky, hospitality company bought the property, at 188 14th St, from Gem...
Tampa Bay Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust has bought the 139,500-square-foot industrial property at 2850 Interstate Drive in Lakeland, Fla, for $178 million, or about $12760/sf The New York company acquired the warehouse from Knott Realty of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal ZMR Capital has paid $65 million, or $162,500/unit, for Hanley Place, a 400-unit apartment complex in Tampa, Fla NorthEnd Equities and Residential Management sold the property, which it had bought in 2018 for $4215 million...
South Florida Business Journal Principal Real Estate Investors has sold Sunrise West, an 82,126-square-foot retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $174 million, or about $21187/sf The Des Moines, Iowa, company sold the shopping center, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal Cortland has paid $230 million, or about $504,386/unit, for the Residences at Uptown Boca, a 456-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla The Atlanta multifamily investor bought the complex from a venture of Giles...