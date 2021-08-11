Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is buying the former headquarters of CompuCom Systems in Dallas that it will redevelop into medical-office and residential space The property, which has sat vacant for more than five years,...
Dallas Morning News Construction could start later this year on a 12-story office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas VanTrust Real Estate of Kansas City, Mo, is developing the property near the northwest corner of the Dallas North...
Rentvcom Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC has paid $193 million, or $36007/sf, for Nine Seventy, a 53,600-square-foot office and research and development property in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco The Los Angeles company...
Kansas City Business Journal Milhaus has broken ground on a 274-unit apartment property at 9400 State Ave in Kansas City, Kan The Indianapolis developer is building the property as part of the $6945 million redevelopment of the Shlitterbahn...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Integra Investments has proposed developing a two-building mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer is planning the 12-story property for a development site at 2884 East Sunrise...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a mixed-use development in Tampa, Fla A venture that includes DDA Development of Tampa and Ybor City, Fla, developer Darryl Shaw is building the 127-unit Casa Marti Apartments at the...
San Antonio Business Journal Presidium Group LLC is developing the 370-unit Presidium Chase Hill apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer is building the property on 17 acres at 15950 Chase Hill Blvd The development’s first...
Parkview Financial has provided $255 million of financing for the redevelopment of the historic Frank Nelson Building in Birmingham, Ala, into 180 apartment units The redevelopment is being done by Orchestra Partners Development of Birmingham The...
Commercial Property Executive Pacific Industrial has broken ground on Pacific Summit Logistics Center, an 824,000-square-foot industrial property in Salt Lake City The Long Beach, Calif, developer is building the property on a 48-acre site at 885...