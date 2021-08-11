Log In or Subscribe to read more
Silicon Valley Business Journal Dollinger Properties has paid $56 million, or $33547/sf, for Valley Creative Center, a 166,928-square-foot office and research and development property in San Jose, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investor purchased...
Columbus Business First Homeport is planning to break ground soon on the first phase of Mulby Place, a 100-unit seniors apartment property in Columbus, Ohio City Council approved the local developer’s plans for the project, at the corner of...
Austin Business Journal Ground broke recently on the 164-acre Wolf Lakes Village mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The European-style property is being built at the northwest corner of Interstate 35...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is buying the former headquarters of CompuCom Systems in Dallas that it will redevelop into medical-office and residential space The property, which has sat vacant for more than five years,...
Dallas Morning News Construction could start later this year on a 12-story office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas VanTrust Real Estate of Kansas City, Mo, is developing the property near the northwest corner of the Dallas North...
Rentvcom Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC has paid $193 million, or $36007/sf, for Nine Seventy, a 53,600-square-foot office and research and development property in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco The Los Angeles company...
Kansas City Business Journal Milhaus has broken ground on a 274-unit apartment property at 9400 State Ave in Kansas City, Kan The Indianapolis developer is building the property as part of the $6945 million redevelopment of the Shlitterbahn...
Los Angeles Business Journal Tolead Logistics Ltd has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 5383 Alcoa Ave in Vernon, Calif, about six miles south of Los Angeles The Chinese e-commerce company will occupy the space...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $27883/sf, for the 202,629-square-foot industrial building at 7255 Rosemead Blvd in Pico Rivera, Calif The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Studio Designs...