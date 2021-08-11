Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has provided $7499 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program, for the 305-unit Saddleback Ranch Apartments in Mission Viejo, Calif The loan allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Development Partners has sold the Bridge Point Miramar industrial property in Miramar, Fla, for $7155 million, or about $23503/sf The Chicago company sold the 304,428-square-foot complex to Cabot...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Dollinger Properties has paid $56 million, or $33547/sf, for Valley Creative Center, a 166,928-square-foot office and research and development property in San Jose, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investor purchased...
A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1488 million of mortgage financing to fund Shorenstein Properties' $1849 million, or $536/sf, purchase of 2601elliott, a 345,000-square-foot office building in downtown...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $89 million of financing for the Hawthorne at Tanglewood, a 67-unit residential condominium building that’s under construction in Houston The 17-story building is being developed at 5656 San Felipe St in...
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo, has sold to a group of local investors for what is said to have been $10 million The 509,713-square-foot retail property was the last of five shopping malls that had secured what had been a $240 million loan...
PCCP LLC has provided $148 million of mortgage financing against 1410 Broadway, a 387,265-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Penn Station area The loan allowed the 33-story building’s owner, the estate of Leon Charney, an...