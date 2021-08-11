Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Dollinger Properties has paid $56 million, or $33547/sf, for Valley Creative Center, a 166,928-square-foot office and research and development property in San Jose, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investor purchased...
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo, has sold to a group of local investors for what is said to have been $10 million The 509,713-square-foot retail property was the last of five shopping malls that had secured what had been a $240 million loan...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $27883/sf, for the 202,629-square-foot industrial building at 7255 Rosemead Blvd in Pico Rivera, Calif The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Studio Designs...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Integra Investments has proposed developing a two-building mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer is planning the 12-story property for a development site at 2884 East Sunrise...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a mixed-use development in Tampa, Fla A venture that includes DDA Development of Tampa and Ybor City, Fla, developer Darryl Shaw is building the 127-unit Casa Marti Apartments at the...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliates of Brookfield Property Group has sold a pair of apartment properties totaling 538 units in Palm Beach County, Fla The New York company sold the 222-unit Waterstone at Wellington, at 2029 Vinings Circle in...