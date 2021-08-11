Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Cleveland industrial market saw 814,115 square feet of negative absorption during the second quarter, adding to the 90,482 sf of negative absorption in the first, according to Newmark, making it an...
Los Angeles Business Journal Tolead Logistics Ltd has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 5383 Alcoa Ave in Vernon, Calif, about six miles south of Los Angeles The Chinese e-commerce company will occupy the space...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust reported an 8 percent spike in apartment rents for new and renewal leases in the second quarter, benefiting from its exposure to the country’s strong-performing Sunbelt region...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Last week’s extension, through October 3rd, of a federal moratorium against the evictions of apartment tenants for non-payment of rent won’t have too much of an impact on institutionally-owned...
Commercial Observer Judge Debra A James of the New York State Supreme Court has ruled that the Gap Inc owes $24 million in missed rent, interest and attorney fees for the 60,000 square feet of space it leases at the 160,000-sf building at 1530...
Bldup Redgate Capital Partners is planning a 291-unit apartment property at 22 Whitin Ave in Revere, Mass, about 10 miles northeast of downtown Boston The Boston company would demolish the five existing buildings on the 14-acre site and construct a...
Bldup Greystar Real Estate Partners is developing a 450-unit apartment property at 35 Garvey St in the Boston suburb of Everett, Mass The five-story building is about a mile from the 650-unit 85 Boston St that Greystar already has underway It will...
Real Estate NJ AMS Acquisitions is planning a 96-unit apartment property at 377 Summerhill Road in East Brunswick, NJ The New York developer recently acquired the seven-acre site from a venture of the Hampshire Cos and Diversified Realty Advisors in...
Real Estate NJ McGowan Builders is planning a 224-unit apartment property in Hackensack, NJ The project is being proposed for the site at 89, 93, 95 and 107-109 Anderson St It currently houses vacant buildings that will be demolished The project...