South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1488 million of mortgage financing to fund Shorenstein Properties' $1849 million, or $536/sf, purchase of 2601elliott, a 345,000-square-foot office building in downtown...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $89 million of financing for the Hawthorne at Tanglewood, a 67-unit residential condominium building that’s under construction in Houston The 17-story building is being developed at 5656 San Felipe St in...
PCCP LLC has provided $148 million of mortgage financing against 1410 Broadway, a 387,265-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Penn Station area The loan allowed the 33-story building’s owner, the estate of Leon Charney, an...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $381 million of financing to fund the completion of the 122-unit Pine Wood apartment property in Santa Rosa Beach, along Florida’s Emerald Coast The property, at 179 County Highway 393...
Parkview Financial has provided $255 million of financing for the redevelopment of the historic Frank Nelson Building in Birmingham, Ala, into 180 apartment units The redevelopment is being done by Orchestra Partners Development of Birmingham The...
South Florida Business Journal Alliance Partners HSP has bought a portfolio of three industrial properties totaling 193,662 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $34 million, or about $17556/sf The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the portfolio from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has provided $1125 million of financing against the 329-unit One on Centre student-housing property in Pittsburgh The property, at 4500 Centre Ave, between North Dithridge and...
Simon Property Group has added two malls to its list of "other properties," an indication that it's willing to give up on them The two malls bring to 18 the number of properties the Indianapolis REIT has earmarked as "other" A total of 13 of them...