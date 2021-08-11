Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Ground broke recently on the 164-acre Wolf Lakes Village mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The European-style property is being built at the northwest corner of Interstate 35...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is buying the former headquarters of CompuCom Systems in Dallas that it will redevelop into medical-office and residential space The property, which has sat vacant for more than five years,...
Dallas Morning News Construction could start later this year on a 12-story office building in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas VanTrust Real Estate of Kansas City, Mo, is developing the property near the northwest corner of the Dallas North...
Kansas City Business Journal Milhaus has broken ground on a 274-unit apartment property at 9400 State Ave in Kansas City, Kan The Indianapolis developer is building the property as part of the $6945 million redevelopment of the Shlitterbahn...
Los Angeles Business Journal Tolead Logistics Ltd has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 5383 Alcoa Ave in Vernon, Calif, about six miles south of Los Angeles The Chinese e-commerce company will occupy the space...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $27883/sf, for the 202,629-square-foot industrial building at 7255 Rosemead Blvd in Pico Rivera, Calif The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Studio Designs...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Integra Investments has proposed developing a two-building mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale, Fla The Miami developer is planning the 12-story property for a development site at 2884 East Sunrise...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a mixed-use development in Tampa, Fla A venture that includes DDA Development of Tampa and Ybor City, Fla, developer Darryl Shaw is building the 127-unit Casa Marti Apartments at the...
San Antonio Business Journal Presidium Group LLC is developing the 370-unit Presidium Chase Hill apartment complex in San Antonio The Dallas developer is building the property on 17 acres at 15950 Chase Hill Blvd The development’s first...