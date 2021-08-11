Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Queen Creek Station, a 476-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the northwest corner of South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Development Partners has sold the Bridge Point Miramar industrial property in Miramar, Fla, for $7155 million, or about $23503/sf The Chicago company sold the 304,428-square-foot complex to Cabot...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
Rentvcom Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC has paid $193 million, or $36007/sf, for Nine Seventy, a 53,600-square-foot office and research and development property in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco The Los Angeles company...
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo, has sold to a group of local investors for what is said to have been $10 million The 509,713-square-foot retail property was the last of five shopping malls that had secured what had been a $240 million loan...
Los Angeles Business Journal Tolead Logistics Ltd has agreed to fully lease the 155,000-square-foot industrial property at 5383 Alcoa Ave in Vernon, Calif, about six miles south of Los Angeles The Chinese e-commerce company will occupy the space...
Commercial Property Executive Cohen Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $27883/sf, for the 202,629-square-foot industrial building at 7255 Rosemead Blvd in Pico Rivera, Calif The Los Angeles investor acquired the property from Studio Designs...