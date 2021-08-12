Log In or Subscribe to read more
Natixis has provided $515 million of financing against 145 Lt George W Lee Ave in Memphis, Tenn The loan allows the property’s owner, Somera Road Inc, to retire financing that Oceanview Commercial Mortgage Finance had provided two years ago...
PGIM Real Estate has provided $768 million of financing against the first phase of the S’PARK mixed-use property in Boulder, Colo JLL Capital Markets arranged the loan on behalf of the property’s developers, John Buck Co and Kinship...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 22 loans totaling $839 million, including $35 million of fixed-rate conduit loans during the three months through the end of June, and has another $1 billion of loans under...
Multi Housing News Kittle Property Group Inc has secured $468 million of financing for the development of Meadows on Main, a 264-unit apartment property in Whitestown, Ind KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided a $25 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co expects to sell one or two non-core properties before the end of the year in an effort that it expects will result in net proceeds of about $100 million The proposed sales – the Santa...
Dwight Capital has provided $7499 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program, for the 305-unit Saddleback Ranch Apartments in Mission Viejo, Calif The loan allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1488 million of mortgage financing to fund Shorenstein Properties' $1849 million, or $536/sf, purchase of 2601elliott, a 345,000-square-foot office building in downtown...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $89 million of financing for the Hawthorne at Tanglewood, a 67-unit residential condominium building that’s under construction in Houston The 17-story building is being developed at 5656 San Felipe St in...