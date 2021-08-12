Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co expects to sell one or two non-core properties before the end of the year in an effort that it expects will result in net proceeds of about $100 million The proposed sales – the Santa...
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Queen Creek Station, a 476-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the northwest corner of South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Development Partners has sold the Bridge Point Miramar industrial property in Miramar, Fla, for $7155 million, or about $23503/sf The Chicago company sold the 304,428-square-foot complex to Cabot...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Dollinger Properties has paid $56 million, or $33547/sf, for Valley Creative Center, a 166,928-square-foot office and research and development property in San Jose, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investor purchased...
Rentvcom Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC has paid $193 million, or $36007/sf, for Nine Seventy, a 53,600-square-foot office and research and development property in Sunnyvale, Calif, about 40 miles south of San Francisco The Los Angeles company...