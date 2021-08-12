Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Scannell Properties has been approved to build the next phase of the Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga, about 36 miles southeast of Atlanta The Indianapolis developer is starting work this fall on the industrial...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development is expected to start construction this month on a studio apartment property with 100 units in St Petersburg, Fla The seven-story building is being built at First Avenue North and 11th Street North in the...
Phoenix Business Journal Macquarie Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $31827/sf, for CASA, a 177,522-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from George Oliver Cos, which had paid $1649...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The commercial real estate investment-sales market has just about fully recovered, as the number of property deals tracked by CBRE has nearly reached 2019’s record levels The brokerage tracks investor...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co expects to sell one or two non-core properties before the end of the year in an effort that it expects will result in net proceeds of about $100 million The proposed sales – the Santa...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Helleman & Friedman has paid $1363 million, or about $6109/sf, for the 223,124-square-foot office and industrial building at 14201 NW 60th Ave in Miami Lakes, Fla The San Francisco private-equity...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Bridge Development Partners has sold the Bridge Point Miramar industrial property in Miramar, Fla, for $7155 million, or about $23503/sf The Chicago company sold the 304,428-square-foot complex to Cabot...
South Florida Business Journal Morning Calm Management has paid $5417 million, or about $20398/sf, for a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla A company managed by Alfred N Marulli Jr of...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...