Atlanta Business Chronicle Scannell Properties has been approved to build the next phase of the Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga, about 36 miles southeast of Atlanta The Indianapolis developer is starting work this fall on the industrial...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development is expected to start construction this month on a studio apartment property with 100 units in St Petersburg, Fla The seven-story building is being built at First Avenue North and 11th Street North in the...
Phoenix Business Journal Macquarie Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $31827/sf, for CASA, a 177,522-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from George Oliver Cos, which had paid $1649...
Dallas Morning News The Dallas City Council has approved plans for the development of a downtown mixed-use complex Hunt Realty Investments is developing the project on an 11-acre site along Field Street near Woodall Rodgers Freeway The site formerly...
AZ Big Media IDM Cos has broken ground on Acero Queen Creek Station, a 476-unit apartment property in Queen Creek, Ariz The Vancouver, Wash, developer is building the property at the northwest corner of South Ellsworth Loop Road and East Rittenhouse...
Silicon Valley Business Journal Dollinger Properties has paid $56 million, or $33547/sf, for Valley Creative Center, a 166,928-square-foot office and research and development property in San Jose, Calif The Redwood City, Calif, investor purchased...
Columbus Business First Homeport is planning to break ground soon on the first phase of Mulby Place, a 100-unit seniors apartment property in Columbus, Ohio City Council approved the local developer’s plans for the project, at the corner of...
Austin Business Journal Ground broke recently on the 164-acre Wolf Lakes Village mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The European-style property is being built at the northwest corner of Interstate 35...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is buying the former headquarters of CompuCom Systems in Dallas that it will redevelop into medical-office and residential space The property, which has sat vacant for more than five years,...