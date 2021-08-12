Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Kittle Property Group Inc has secured $468 million of financing for the development of Meadows on Main, a 264-unit apartment property in Whitestown, Ind KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment provided a $25 million...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co expects to sell one or two non-core properties before the end of the year in an effort that it expects will result in net proceeds of about $100 million The proposed sales – the Santa...
Dwight Capital has provided $7499 million of financing, under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program, for the 305-unit Saddleback Ranch Apartments in Mission Viejo, Calif The loan allowed the...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alberto Dayan of North Miami Beach, Fla, has bought the 95,024-square-foot Nob Hill Place retail property in Sunrise, Fla, for $235 million, or about $24731/sf An affiliate of Janoura Realty of...
A group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank has provided $1488 million of mortgage financing to fund Shorenstein Properties' $1849 million, or $536/sf, purchase of 2601elliott, a 345,000-square-foot office building in downtown...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $89 million of financing for the Hawthorne at Tanglewood, a 67-unit residential condominium building that’s under construction in Houston The 17-story building is being developed at 5656 San Felipe St in...
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo, has sold to a group of local investors for what is said to have been $10 million The 509,713-square-foot retail property was the last of five shopping malls that had secured what had been a $240 million loan...
PCCP LLC has provided $148 million of mortgage financing against 1410 Broadway, a 387,265-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Penn Station area The loan allowed the 33-story building’s owner, the estate of Leon Charney, an...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $381 million of financing to fund the completion of the 122-unit Pine Wood apartment property in Santa Rosa Beach, along Florida’s Emerald Coast The property, at 179 County Highway 393...