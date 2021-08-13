Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc is looking to expand its footprint in the Sunbelt region, setting its signs on acquiring or developing properties in four additional markets The Arlington, Va, REIT, whose...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought The Hill, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor bought the property, which sits on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News Elements Sleep has signed a lease for 177,473 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas The furniture wholesaler is taking its space at Urban District 30 – Building 1, with 380,513 sf at 1475...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified investor has bought Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment complex in DeSoto, Texas The sales price was not known The property, at 120 South Westmoreland Road, was built two years ago by a venture of...
Charlotte Business Journal Heritage Income Properties has bought The Luxe of Huntersville, a 259-unit apartment complex in Huntersville, NC, for $66 million, or about $254,826/unit The Fairview Park, Ohio, company bought the property, at 11418...
Dallas Morning News Wood Distribution Solutions has signed a lease for more than 700,000 square feet of warehouse space in Fort Worth, Texas The Arlington, Texas, logistics company is leasing its space at the Synergy Crossing industrial property,...
Phoenix Business Journal Macquarie Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $31827/sf, for CASA, a 177,522-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from George Oliver Cos, which had paid $1649...