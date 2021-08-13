Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought The Hill, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor bought the property, which sits on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified investor has bought Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment complex in DeSoto, Texas The sales price was not known The property, at 120 South Westmoreland Road, was built two years ago by a venture of...
Dallas Morning News Shore to Shore Properties has bought the 148-unit Riverside Place Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Sausalito, Calif, investor bought the complex, at 2800 NE Green Oaks Blvd, from MPH Partners of Irving,...
Sacramento Business Journal USA Properties Fund is planning to build Whitney Ranch, a 288-unit apartment property in Rocklin, Calif, about 27 miles northeast of Sacramento, Calif The $88 million development is being planned for an 117-acre...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Scannell Properties has been approved to build the next phase of the Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga, about 36 miles southeast of Atlanta The Indianapolis developer is starting work this fall on the industrial...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development is expected to start construction this month on a studio apartment property with 100 units in St Petersburg, Fla The seven-story building is being built at First Avenue North and 11th Street North in the...
Charlotte Business Journal Heritage Income Properties has bought The Luxe of Huntersville, a 259-unit apartment complex in Huntersville, NC, for $66 million, or about $254,826/unit The Fairview Park, Ohio, company bought the property, at 11418...