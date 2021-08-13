Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought The Hill, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor bought the property, which sits on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified investor has bought Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment complex in DeSoto, Texas The sales price was not known The property, at 120 South Westmoreland Road, was built two years ago by a venture of...
Dallas Morning News Shore to Shore Properties has bought the 148-unit Riverside Place Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Sausalito, Calif, investor bought the complex, at 2800 NE Green Oaks Blvd, from MPH Partners of Irving,...
Dallas Morning News Wood Distribution Solutions has signed a lease for more than 700,000 square feet of warehouse space in Fort Worth, Texas The Arlington, Texas, logistics company is leasing its space at the Synergy Crossing industrial property,...
Dallas Morning News The Dallas City Council has approved plans for the development of a downtown mixed-use complex Hunt Realty Investments is developing the project on an 11-acre site along Field Street near Woodall Rodgers Freeway The site formerly...
Austin Business Journal Ground broke recently on the 164-acre Wolf Lakes Village mixed-use development in Georgetown, Texas, about 28 miles north of Austin, Texas The European-style property is being built at the northwest corner of Interstate 35...
Dallas Morning News Centurion American Development Group is buying the former headquarters of CompuCom Systems in Dallas that it will redevelop into medical-office and residential space The property, which has sat vacant for more than five years,...