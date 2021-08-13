Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Two apartment properties in Evanston, Ill, about 13 miles north of Chicago have been placed on the sales market Invesco Real Estate is offering for sale the 1717, a 175-unit apartment property at 1717 Ridge Ave The...
Atlanta Business Chronicle The 763-room Sheraton Atlanta Hotel has been brought to the sales market Arden Group owns the property, which sits on five acres at 165 Courtland St NE The Philadelphia real estate fund manager has hired JLL to market the...
Triangle Town Center, a 13 million-square-foot shopping mall in Raleigh, NC, is being offered for sale, three full years after its $1014 million of CMBS financing was transferred to special servicing as it wasn't going to be paid off at its maturity...
Crain’s Chicago Business Moceri + Roszak is offering for sale Parkline Chicago, a 189-unit apartment property in Chicago The local developer has hired CBRE to market the property, which opened earlier this year and is 96 percent occupied The...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential is offering for sale M-Line Tower, a 261-unit luxury apartment property in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Trammell Crow Co affiliate has hired CBRE to market the 20-story building, which opened in...
LNR Partners, which as special servicer is handling $100 million of mortgage debt against the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, has placed the 11 million-square-foot retail property on the sales block It is said to have hired JLL Capital...
Commercial Observer The 12,225-square-foot retail cooperative at 1235 Lexington Ave in Manhattan has been brought to the sales market JLL has the listing, which comes with an asking price of $233 million The space is fully leased to Duane Reade...
Real Estate NJ Princeton University is offering for sale the 271-acre Princeton Nurseries development site along US Route 1 in New Jersey The university has Cushman & Wakefield to market the site, which consists of 109 acres in Plainsboro, NJ,...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A partnership of ECI Group and Mercury Advisors is offering for sale Channel Club, a 21-story apartment building with 325 units in downtown Tampa, Fla CBRE Group has been tapped to market the property, which opened three...