Log In or Subscribe to read more
The venture that owns the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel in Manhattan's Midtown South area has been granted a two-year extension of its $124 million senior mortgage The loan is split into a $5767 million piece that's securitized through GS Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ladder Capital Corp originated 22 loans totaling $839 million, including $35 million of fixed-rate conduit loans during the three months through the end of June, and has another $1 billion of loans under...
West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, Mo, has sold to a group of local investors for what is said to have been $10 million The 509,713-square-foot retail property was the last of five shopping malls that had secured what had been a $240 million loan...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, which owns 31 shopping centers in the United States, said it has put a "taskforce" in place to "deliver a radical reduction" of its exposure to the United States It already has put in motion a plan to give back four...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties Inc plans to assume the $2023 million CMBS loan against 360 Park Ave South, a 451,800-square-foot office building in Manhattan As reported, the Boston REIT has agreed to acquire the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Procaccianti Cos is in talks to possibly turn over, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, the Hilton Suites Chicago Magnificent Mile to the CMBS trust that holds a $6997 million matured loan...
Two executives of the entity that owns a dozen medical-office properties in New Jersey and Florida, whose $7767 million of CMBS financing has been in special servicing for two full years, are alleged to have misrepresented the properties' financial...
A total of at least $12 billion of CMBS financing against eight regional malls matured in recent weeks without getting retired The number shows just how difficult it is for malls, particularly those anchored by Macy's, JCPenney and Sears, to attract...
LNR Partners, which as special servicer is handling $100 million of mortgage debt against the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, has placed the 11 million-square-foot retail property on the sales block It is said to have hired JLL Capital...