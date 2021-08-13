Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal One Global Property Management has paid $145 million, or about $31040/sf, for the 46,714-square-foot retail and office property at 1750 University Drive in Coral Springs, Fla A company managed by Itai Kathein of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodward Properties has bought the Driftwood Apartments, a 72-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $127 million, or about $176,389/unit The Upper Darby, Pa, multifamily investment firm sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group has sold the Doral West Apartment Homes, a 388-unit property in Doral, Fla, for $14635 million, or about $377,191/unit The New York company sold the property, which sits on 224...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Oxford Valley Mall in suburban Philadelphia has been appraised at a value of just $399 million That’s only 15 percent of the 134 million-square-foot mall’s $25493 million appraised value set...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc is looking to expand its footprint in the Sunbelt region, setting its signs on acquiring or developing properties in four additional markets The Arlington, Va, REIT, whose...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought The Hill, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor bought the property, which sits on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified investor has bought Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment complex in DeSoto, Texas The sales price was not known The property, at 120 South Westmoreland Road, was built two years ago by a venture of...
Dallas Morning News Shore to Shore Properties has bought the 148-unit Riverside Place Apartments in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Sausalito, Calif, investor bought the complex, at 2800 NE Green Oaks Blvd, from MPH Partners of Irving,...
The venture that owns the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel in Manhattan's Midtown South area has been granted a two-year extension of its $124 million senior mortgage The loan is split into a $5767 million piece that's securitized through GS Mortgage...