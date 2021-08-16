Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...
Commercial Property Executive Hager Pacific Properties has paid $173 million, or $11931/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot industrial property at 13255 South Broadway in Los Angeles The local investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller...
The Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre has been sold for $216 million That compares with the property's $17 million appraised value set last October The transaction resulted in a $52 million loss to the CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal One Global Property Management has paid $145 million, or about $31040/sf, for the 46,714-square-foot retail and office property at 1750 University Drive in Coral Springs, Fla A company managed by Itai Kathein of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodward Properties has bought the Driftwood Apartments, a 72-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $127 million, or about $176,389/unit The Upper Darby, Pa, multifamily investment firm sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group has sold the Doral West Apartment Homes, a 388-unit property in Doral, Fla, for $14635 million, or about $377,191/unit The New York company sold the property, which sits on 224...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc is looking to expand its footprint in the Sunbelt region, setting its signs on acquiring or developing properties in four additional markets The Arlington, Va, REIT, whose...