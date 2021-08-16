Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group has filed plans to build a 300-unit apartment property in Miami The Miami Lakes, Fla, developer has proposed building the property on 911 acres at 24000 SW 127th Ave Plans call for one six-story...
Commercial Property Executive Hager Pacific Properties has paid $173 million, or $11931/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot industrial property at 13255 South Broadway in Los Angeles The local investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc is looking to expand its footprint in the Sunbelt region, setting its signs on acquiring or developing properties in four additional markets The Arlington, Va, REIT, whose...
Sacramento Business Journal USA Properties Fund is planning to build Whitney Ranch, a 288-unit apartment property in Rocklin, Calif, about 27 miles northeast of Sacramento, Calif The $88 million development is being planned for an 117-acre...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Scannell Properties has been approved to build the next phase of the Gardner Logistics Park in Locust Grove, Ga, about 36 miles southeast of Atlanta The Indianapolis developer is starting work this fall on the industrial...
Tampa Bay Business Journal DevMar Development is expected to start construction this month on a studio apartment property with 100 units in St Petersburg, Fla The seven-story building is being built at First Avenue North and 11th Street North in the...
Phoenix Business Journal Macquarie Asset Management has paid $565 million, or $31827/sf, for CASA, a 177,522-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Sydney, Australia, investor purchased the property from George Oliver Cos, which had paid $1649...