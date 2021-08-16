Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...
Dallas Business Journal Benedetti Co has bought a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 289,225 square feet in North Texas for an undisclosed price The Irvine, Calif, company bought the properties, which are a combined 82 percent leased,...
The Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre has been sold for $216 million That compares with the property's $17 million appraised value set last October The transaction resulted in a $52 million loss to the CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal One Global Property Management has paid $145 million, or about $31040/sf, for the 46,714-square-foot retail and office property at 1750 University Drive in Coral Springs, Fla A company managed by Itai Kathein of...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodward Properties has bought the Driftwood Apartments, a 72-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $127 million, or about $176,389/unit The Upper Darby, Pa, multifamily investment firm sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group has sold the Doral West Apartment Homes, a 388-unit property in Doral, Fla, for $14635 million, or about $377,191/unit The New York company sold the property, which sits on 224...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc is looking to expand its footprint in the Sunbelt region, setting its signs on acquiring or developing properties in four additional markets The Arlington, Va, REIT, whose...
Dallas Morning News Asana Partners has bought The Hill, a 200,000-square-foot retail property in Dallas, for an undisclosed price The Charlotte, NC, real estate investor bought the property, which sits on about 20 acres at the northeast corner of...
Dallas Morning News An unidentified investor has bought Beacon on Westmoreland, a 194-unit apartment complex in DeSoto, Texas The sales price was not known The property, at 120 South Westmoreland Road, was built two years ago by a venture of...