Dallas Business Journal Benedetti Co has bought a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 289,225 square feet in North Texas for an undisclosed price The Irvine, Calif, company bought the properties, which are a combined 82 percent leased,...
Commercial Property Executive Hager Pacific Properties has paid $173 million, or $11931/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot industrial property at 13255 South Broadway in Los Angeles The local investor purchased the property from an undisclosed seller...
The Wyoming Valley Mall in the northeast Pennsylvania city of Wilkes-Barre has been sold for $216 million That compares with the property's $17 million appraised value set last October The transaction resulted in a $52 million loss to the CMBS...
South Florida Business Journal One Global Property Management has paid $145 million, or about $31040/sf, for the 46,714-square-foot retail and office property at 1750 University Drive in Coral Springs, Fla A company managed by Itai Kathein of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $7525 million during the second quarter, bringing its origination volume for the first half of the year to $109 billion That compares with...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Woodward Properties has bought the Driftwood Apartments, a 72-unit property in Boynton Beach, Fla, for $127 million, or about $176,389/unit The Upper Darby, Pa, multifamily investment firm sold the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Brookfield Property Group has sold the Doral West Apartment Homes, a 388-unit property in Doral, Fla, for $14635 million, or about $377,191/unit The New York company sold the property, which sits on 224...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...