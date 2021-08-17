Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Scott Development Group and The Beechwood Organization has filed plans with the Catawba County, NC, Board of Commissioners to build the Shives Home Place mixed-use project in Sherrills Ford, NC The project,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Preferred Apartment Communities Inc has paid $67 million, or $268,000/unit, for the 250-unit Ellison apartment property in the Atlanta suburb of Kennesaw, Ga The Atlanta REIT bought the property, at 1650 North Roberts...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of The Estate Cos has sold Soleste Blue Lagoon, a 330-unit apartment property in Miami for $938 million, or about $284,242/unit The Miami company sold the complex, which sits on 222 acres at 5479 NW...
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, a division of Trammell Crow Co, has plans to build Legacy Square, a 363-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being planned for a development site at the corner of...
Louisville Business First Highgates Development has filed plans to build the Old Preston Highway Apartments, a 178-unit property in Louisville, Ky The Toronto developer wants to build the $24 million project at 10410 and 10414 Old Preston Highway,...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Commerce Crossings, a 195,500-square-foot industrial building in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a 243-acre site at the...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on the Magnolia Place mixed-use development in Magnolia, Texas, about 44 miles northwest of Houston Stratus Properties Inc, the Austin, Texas, company that’s developing the project, lined up $148...
San Antonio Business Journal RightQuest Residential has broken ground on a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Far West Side neighborhood The development is being built at 12136 US Highway 90, next to the Lucky Ranch master-planned...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mapletree Investments has paid $285 million, or about $1,040/sf, for the former American Cancer Society’s Atlanta headquarters The Singapore real estate company bought the 274,000-square-foot property from Sila...