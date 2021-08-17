Log In or Subscribe to read more
Austin Business Journal Partners Capital has bought Oak Hill Plaza, a 115,512-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The company, an affiliate of Partners Real Estate Co of Houston, purchased the complex through its Partners Capital Fund IV...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group has filed plans to build a 300-unit apartment property in Miami The Miami Lakes, Fla, developer has proposed building the property on 911 acres at 24000 SW 127th Ave Plans call for one six-story...
Puget Sound Business Journal A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has broken ground on Corner 63, a 139-unit apartment property in Seattle The seven-story property is being built at 6300 Ninth Ave, about five miles...
Dallas Business Journal Woods Distribution Solution has agreed to fully lease a 707,940-square-foot industrial property at 11501 North Freeway in Fort Worth, Texas The warehousing and logistics company is leasing its space from TCRG Properties,...
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...
Dallas Business Journal Benedetti Co has bought a portfolio of six industrial buildings totaling 289,225 square feet in North Texas for an undisclosed price The Irvine, Calif, company bought the properties, which are a combined 82 percent leased,...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report AvalonBay Communities Inc is looking to expand its footprint in the Sunbelt region, setting its signs on acquiring or developing properties in four additional markets The Arlington, Va, REIT, whose...