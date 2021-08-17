Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, a division of Trammell Crow Co, has plans to build Legacy Square, a 363-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being planned for a development site at the corner of...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on the Magnolia Place mixed-use development in Magnolia, Texas, about 44 miles northwest of Houston Stratus Properties Inc, the Austin, Texas, company that’s developing the project, lined up $148...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $2918 million of financing against the 203,642-square-foot Gainey Ranch Corporate Center II in Scottsdale, Ariz The long-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The office property, on a nearly...
San Antonio Business Journal RightQuest Residential has broken ground on a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Far West Side neighborhood The development is being built at 12136 US Highway 90, next to the Lucky Ranch master-planned...
Austin Business Journal Partners Capital has bought Oak Hill Plaza, a 115,512-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The company, an affiliate of Partners Real Estate Co of Houston, purchased the complex through its Partners Capital Fund IV...
Property West Residential has paid $110 million, or $387,323/unit, for Capella at Rancho del Oro, a 284-unit apartment property in Oceanside, Calif The San Diego company purchased the complex from FPA Multifamily of San Francisco in a deal brokered...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Mapletree Investments has paid $285 million, or about $1,040/sf, for the former American Cancer Society’s Atlanta headquarters The Singapore real estate company bought the 274,000-square-foot property from Sila...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Bluerock Real Estate has sold Park & Kingston, a 168-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $4485 million, or about $266,964/unit The company, which had acquired the property in 2015, sold it to...