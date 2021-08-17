Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News High Street Residential, a division of Trammell Crow Co, has plans to build Legacy Square, a 363-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The property is being planned for a development site at the corner of...
The Opus Group has broken ground on Commerce Crossings, a 195,500-square-foot industrial building in Bondurant, Iowa, about 12 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa The Minnetonka, Minn, developer is building the property on a 243-acre site at the...
Houston Business Journal Ground has broken on the Magnolia Place mixed-use development in Magnolia, Texas, about 44 miles northwest of Houston Stratus Properties Inc, the Austin, Texas, company that’s developing the project, lined up $148...
San Antonio Business Journal RightQuest Residential has broken ground on a 264-unit apartment property in San Antonio’s Far West Side neighborhood The development is being built at 12136 US Highway 90, next to the Lucky Ranch master-planned...
South Florida Business Journal Onyx Housing Group has filed plans to build a 300-unit apartment property in Miami The Miami Lakes, Fla, developer has proposed building the property on 911 acres at 24000 SW 127th Ave Plans call for one six-story...
Puget Sound Business Journal A venture of High Street Residential and MetLife Investment Management has broken ground on Corner 63, a 139-unit apartment property in Seattle The seven-story property is being built at 6300 Ninth Ave, about five miles...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has paid $36 million, or $240,000/unit, for the 150-unit Lake Ridge Apartments in Prior Lake, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Provo, Utah, investment firm purchased the...
Austin Business Journal Sabot Development is planning to build the Mira mixed-use project in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, developer is expected to start work on the project, at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Locust Street, in January, with...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of apartment properties with a total of 128 units in San Antonio Atlantic Pacific Communities of Miami is developing each 64-unit property, Vista at Everest and Vista at Interpark...