A venture of MainStreet Property Group and Grousemont Associates has secured $82 million of financing for Siteline, a 214-unit apartment property that’s being developed in downtown Seattle Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Dallas Morning News Bank of America has provided $654 million of financing for the purchase of International Plaza I, a 372,000-square-foot office building in suburban Dallas An affiliate of The Related Cos of New York purchased the 13-story...
Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust has provided $2918 million of financing against the 203,642-square-foot Gainey Ranch Corporate Center II in Scottsdale, Ariz The long-term loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The office property, on a nearly...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Property Trust has provided $106 million of financing to fund the $128 million, or $688/sf, purchase of 186,088 square feet of office space on the top five floors of Twelve Metrotech Center in...
Commercial Observer River Rock Capital has lined up $85 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of two apartment properties with a combined 606 units near the South Texas Medical Center in San Antonio Rialto Capital provided the five-year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc originated nine loans totaling $7525 million during the second quarter, bringing its origination volume for the first half of the year to $109 billion That compares with...
The Real Deal SL Green Realty Corp, which holds a $4 million mezzanine loan against 690 Madison Ave in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill area, has moved to foreclose against the 7,850-square-foot retail building The property, leased to high-end retailer...
The venture that owns the Royalton Park Avenue Hotel in Manhattan's Midtown South area has been granted a two-year extension of its $124 million senior mortgage The loan is split into a $5767 million piece that's securitized through GS Mortgage...
Natixis has provided $515 million of financing against 145 Lt George W Lee Ave in Memphis, Tenn The loan allows the property’s owner, Somera Road Inc, to retire financing that Oceanview Commercial Mortgage Finance had provided two years ago...